in association with Sapphire Properties and Costa Blanca Green Fee Services) at Altorreal on 15th February 2017.

For this months meeting the Spanglish Golf Society and a group of 24 players visited the established course at Altorreal taking advantage of the excellent society deal obtained from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

The weather was a delightful change from the previous month when our fixture was cancelled due to snow.

The competition today was an individual stableford and the winning scores on the day were as follows:

1st – David Taylor – 34 points

2nd – Perase McMurray – 34 points

3rd – Joe Tiernan- 32 points

1st Category B – Mike Nelson – 35 points

Nearest the Pins – Pearse McMurray and David Taylor

After the game we returned to the Spanglish bar, which is located at Dona Pepa, Quesada for a welcome snack prepared by the bar and the prize presentation and we give our thanks for their support and that of our sponsor Sapphire Properties.

Our next friendly day fixture is at Vistabella on Wednesday 1st March 2017 and the monthly meeting is at Hacienda Del Alamo on Wednesday 15th March 2017.

If you are interested in joining the society call Paul Cawte on 966731223 or Graham Hall on 664692638 or better still pop into the bar.

Report by Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 or see us at our web-site at www.costa-blanca-greenfees.com.