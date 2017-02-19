DONATION BY SANTA FAZ LODGE OF FREEMASON’S TO ASPANION, A CHARITY FOR CHILDREN WITH CANCER.

The Santa Faz Masonic Lodge No 48 celebrated Valentine’s Day with a Lunch Party in which fifty-five people enjoyed an excellent meal at the Restaurant Mash in El Campello. Everyone was asked to wear something red and visible to celebrate this very special day.

After lunch, during coffee and chocolates, the Ladies were each presented with a red rose and three couples took part in a game of Mr. and Mrs. in which they answered various questions about themselves and, more importantly, their partners. This proved to be very entertaining with both the quizmaster and the couples, taking part, providing us with much laughter. The winners were two holiday visitors from Newcastle, Gary Wealleans and his partner Margy.

This was followed by a raffle which raised 185 euros and, together with a generous donation of 250 euros from Diamond Clean UK Ltd., and others, a grand total of 467euros was raised towards the Lodge Charity for this year, which is Aspanion – a Charity for Children with Cancer, in Alicante General Hospital. This will be presented at a later date – hopefully with even more donations throughout the year.

Music throughout the afternoon was provided by Rob Woodhouse on the keyboard, who played and sang our chosen favourite songs as most people ended the afternoon dancing to the excellent music. A great afternoon for all concerned and a worthwhile sum raised for a very deserving charity., Well done to all concerned.

If you would like to contribute to this excellent charity or learn a little more about Freemasonry please contact me on the email address below and I will answer all your questions.

