DAYA SNATCH VICTORY FROM JAWS OF DEFEAT

Algeuna 1 v. Daya Nueva 2

Straight from the kick off Daya won a free kick. The ball was hit high to the far post and alluded everyone, even the keeper at first, but he managed to get the slightest of touches to put the ball out for a corner ! After this very close shave Algeuna took the game to Daya causing moments of panic in the visitors’ defence.

On twelve minutes following yet another attack on the home side Daya gifted their opponents a goal when Jaime’s poor clearance was seized upon and hit straight back past him to open the scoring. The visitors’ play was poor, they just could not get their game together and looked in danger of going further behind. Daya did manage a good attack on twenty minutes but with only the keeper to beat Franki managed to blast his shot over the bar !

There were signs that Daya were getting their act together as they created a couple more chances. It did not last long and the game now was very very scrappy with neither side producing anything of note. To be fair the visitors did finish the first half the stronger but it was just the one goal in it at the interval. Coach, Jesus, half time talk had its desired effect as Daya started the second period playing their best football so far.

On fifty five minutes a lapse at the back almost caused the visitors to concede another goal but a very good chance for their opponents went begging. Then Jaime came to the visitors rescue making a great save low down to push the ball out for a corner. From this corner Jaime was again in the thick of the action coming through a crowd of players to punch the ball clear. The visitors were now second best again and in serious danger of going two down. On seventy minutes Daya should have had a penalty for a blatant hand ball, but the referee thought otherwise.

For the final eight minutes, Coach, Jesus, threw caution to the wind bringing on two forward players for defenders. It paid off almost immediately when with his first touch Senem headed the equaliser, could the impossible happen ? Following a lengthy stoppage for a nasty injury, purely accidental, to an Algeuna forward, play resumed. We were now well into time added on with the home side pressing for the winner.

Jaime gathered a loose ball and his clearance found Jesus out on the left who took the ball well into the home side’s half where his cross into their penalty area caused panic. Algeuna eventually cleared their lines but the ball fell nicely to Jesus who was now on the right hand side of the penalty area, his superbly struck shot flew home to give Daya a 2-1 lead, with no time for the home side to reply as the final whistle went straight after the restart.

The Algeuna players were standing around in a state of shock and the home side supporters were silent. In fact the only noise locally was coming from the inmates of the cemetery that adjoined the ground as they turned in their graves in total disbelief at the result. Men of the Match were Coach, Jesus, for inspired substitutions and player, Jesus, who made and score the dramatic winner.

