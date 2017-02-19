AVENIDA VILLAMARTIN CLOSED FOR MAINTENANCE WORK

Drivers were inconvenienced last week by the closure of Avda Villamartin between La Zenia and Los Dolses while necessary repairs and maintenance were being carried out.

Cllr Luisa Boné explained that the road itself was becoming increasingly dangerous because of the many potholes and the overhanging trees.

Recent weeks had seen a dramatic increase in the number of complaints from residents as a result of which a road maintenance team moved in to re asphalt the road and to prune the many overhanging branches.

Unfortunately the asphalting work carried out seems rather minimal, appearing to be little more than a ‘quick fix’ with the underlying problem of the creeping tree roots largely ignored.

Nevertheless, police diversions were put in place while the work was carried out.

Meanwhile the Coastal Authority was also busy carrying out improvements and repairs on local beaches and walkways with the replacement of irrigation pipework in Mil Palmeras and with work to damaged palm trees in Mil Palmeras, La Zenia and Flamenca Beach.