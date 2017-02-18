WOMEN ARRESTED FOR LOCAL ROBBERIES

Two sixty year old women were arrested by the Civil Guard from Pilar de la Horadada on Tuesday, both understood to be Spanish Nationals, for allegedly carrying out two crimes of robbery with violence and seven crimes of theft from local properties that were occupied, in Rojales, Pilar de la Horadada and the Orihuela Costa.

Investigations date back to last September when agents from the Guardia were first notified of several robberies in the three towns Rojales, El Pilar de la Horadada, Orihuela Costa. They culminated with the women’s arrests in the city of Alicante.

Apparently, the two women were regularly seen walking around housing estates in broad daylight, trying to locate homes where they found the doors open. Whilst one of the women then kept watch her colleague would quickly enter the property looking for easy pickings.

The robberies were fast, taking just small objects of value, money, jewellery and tablets or mobile phones.

On two occasions, the robbers were surprised by the occupants of the houses, but far from quickly running off they used violence to make their escape, a fact that caused great alarm on some of the urbanizations.

As a result of the civic collaboration, the Civil Guard agents have been able to identify and subsequently locate these two women, who have now been arrested for two violent robbery offenses, and 7 further crimes of robbery.