WOLFPACK PLAY AWAY ON ST. VALENTINE’S DAY

February 14th … Society Day …. Valentines Day. Love was in the air but all bets were off when we got to the first tee. Twenty members and guests descended on Villamartin for our first away day of the calendar year.

The wind which had prevailed for many days before had abated and the sun shone as we approached the first tee. Ah, the first tee – how the fairway seems to narrow when you stand there looking out. The course, although patchy in places but with great greens played very well. All thoughts of love and kisses soon evaporated as play got underway. The front nine flowed and there were some good scores as the round progressed. Bryan Hirst, having found his mojo again was scoring freely.

Several players were hard on his heels at the halfway point – but Bryan took the front nine with a score of 19 points on a count back The back nine, for some reason, proved troublesome for most. Not so, however for Geoff Smith, who scored better than all of us. Due to a “clerical error” there was only one nearest the pin prize – on the 9th. This went to Steve Lugger.

The day became long as the play slowed and the sun went down. Back at The Royal Oak there was lots of totting up to do, so the prize giving had to wait until after dinner … with full stomachs the following were the lucky players : Overall, Bryan Hirst 32 points, second Steve Lugger 30 and third Nigel Cotton with 28.

Sweep winner and the prize for best guest went to Abe Numeijer. The Wolfpack play on Tuesdays and Fridays at Campoamor – if you would like to join us, please contact either Steve on 604 11 27 29 or Dave on 677 147 848.