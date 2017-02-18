SAMM HONOURS MEMBER

SAMM hold a regular monthly meeting where members can get together, report on their activities and decide on future policy. During the January meeting the Race Committee presented their Special Award for services to the race program during 2016.

George Noden, who had served as Race Office for the year, was presented with the award by the Race Chairman, Terry Chapman, only to immediately have it returned. The Race Committee having conspired behind his back to chose him for the honour in recognition of his five years dedication to the SAMM race program.

SAMM run a regular Spring and Autumn series of mixed boat races using the RYA PY handicap system of scoring. They run on alternate Sundays on the Mar Menor at the CTD sports center, Los Narejos, the Spring 2017 Series starts on March 5th with registration at 10am.

Visiting boats are welcome and, if you are interested, you can find out more on the Racing section of SAMM web site www.sailingmarmenor.com and then click on the ‘Racing’ image on the puzzle picture.