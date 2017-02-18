PROPOSED BRANCH OF THE ROYAL BRITISH LEGION IN MURCIA

Plans are progressing well for the opening of a Branch of The Royal British Legion in Murcia. The proposed area would be encompassing Calaspara, Caravaca de la Cruz, Cehegín, Bullas and the surrounding areas. T

here is great interest and already we have members coming forward to form a Branch Committee.

We do need more members in order to make this an active Branch and anyone who wants to know more is asked to contact the Legion’s Recruiting Officer by email on:

recruitment.rbl.dns@gmail.com or email the Murcia local contact Steve Carne s.carne@yahoo.co.uk.

For information about Legion Branches in the District, please visit our website:

www.britishlegion.org/counties/spain-north