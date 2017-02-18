LET GO OF FEAR   BY PENNY WING

We are surrounded by negativity and fear based articles in the media every day. It is a sad fact that good news does not sell! However, in these current times it is vital to surround yourself with positive people, seek out positive news (and there is plenty out there) and not buy into the drama!

Fear and worry do not benefit us in any way – emotions like this just create more stress! We can’t always control events in our lives, especially world events, but we can control our reactions to these events.

Whilst those of us with a more positive outlook on life find it easy to “think” ourselves better, it is often harder for those people who always expect a negative outcome. The good news is that it is possible to change your way of thinking if you want to, it just takes practice!

Positive Affirmations

This is such an easy thing to do; repeating a positive phrase about a situation can have an amazing effect on how you feel. Many of my clients have found this hard to believe initially but after doing it for some time they have seen the results.

Decide what it is you want to say about the situation and then say it every day out loud, preferably in front of a mirror. If you find this uncomfortable just do it anywhere; it will become easier and more convincing the more you do it.

You can also write the affirmation down on a piece of paper and carry it around with you during the day and refer to it regularly. When you notice a change in how you feel, change the affirmation if you need to.

Keep affirmations short and simple and always use only positive words e.g., “Brexit will happen and all will be well” is more effective than “Please don’t let Brexit affect my life in Spain!” – use words that suit you and reflect what you want. It sounds very twee but it works!!

Positive Visualisation

The more you worry about something the worse it appears, you avoid dealing with it and the fear and anxiety surrounding it becomes bigger. One way to deal with this negative energy is to imagine or mentally “see” a positive result.

Start by sitting quietly where you won’t be disturbed and visualise yourself dealing with the situation in a calm manner and with a successful outcome. Really try to create as detailed a scene as possible e.g. if you need to sell your house start to visualise someone coming to view it, making you an offer, going to the notary together, signing the paperwork and so on.

