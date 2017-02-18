AN EVENING OF MEDIUMSHIP AT THE RBL

The Orihuela Costa Branch of the Royal British Legion held an evening of mediumship last Thursday with local Medium and Reiki Master Sammy Fitzsimmons.

Sammy took to the floor in front of a good sized gathering where, for almost 2 hours, he mediated communication between spirits of those who have gone and members and guests of the RBL

He explained that those who have passed often come back in order to share our lives with us. He said that they regularly come through to acknowledge that they are still around and available to their loved ones during difficult times, and by doing so, they are still able to lend their support and strength.

During the course of the evening Sammy was able to contact 4 or 5 spirits wishing to pass on their messages to their loved ones who were present in the audience.

He finished the evening with a demonstration of healing explaining that while all conditions can be treated by spiritual healing, some people are more receptive than others.

Sammy will next be providing his services in giving Mini Readings on Saturday 25th February at: Da Vinci Bistro in San Luis from 2 – 4 pm

Prior to the demonstration of mediumship Branch Delegate Terry Maguire gave a short report on the District (North) Annual General Meeting that had taken place in Benidorm 2 weeks earlier.

He detailed many of the hopes and aspirations of the UK Chairman, Terry Whittles, who attended the AGM, as well as detailing District Committee changes and future policy.