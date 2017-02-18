DESTRUCTIVE CATERPILLAR INVADING HOMES

Residents of the Orihuela Costa and San Miguel de Salinas in Las Filipinas and La Florida are demanding immediate help from their respective councils in their fight against the invasion of the pine processionary caterpillar.

In many areas the caterpillar, who’s urticating hairs of the larvae cause harmful reactions in humans and other mammals, has been invading terraces and gardens causing uneasiness and discomfort to anyone who gets in its way. It is also one of the most destructive species to pines and cedars in southern Europe.

The residents are insisting that the problem has now reached extremely worrying level and are demanding action from the Department of Environment saying that if nothing is done urgently, the caterpillars will soon penetrate into their houses.

The complaint has been passed to the municipal officials in the Orihuela Costa by the Federation of Orihuela Costa Associations who have responded by saying that their budget allows little additional action.

A representative of the Environmental councillor stated that some investigative was carried out in the area on 9 February, they have identified the problem and they will try to do more to eradicate the problem.

The caterpillars are notable for sitting in tent-like nests high in pine trees before proceeding through the woods and along pathways in nose-to-tail columns.

Lengthy processions are formed when fully-grown caterpillars abandon their host tree in search of pupation sites, when as many as three hundred caterpillars may travel long distances from the natal tree looking for soft soil in which to bury themselves and form cocoons.

They should be avoided by humans and by animals.