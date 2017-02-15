Come dancing for Cudeca is a group of friends from la Axarquía that have been supporting Cudeca Hospice for 10 years and have raised around 15.000€ up until now. Last Saturday 11th February they celebrated their Special Valentines Dance raising up to 195€.

Supper dance was held at 7 pm at Restaurant El Trapiche near Vélez-Málaga. A delicious two course meal was served and then dancers started to perform: ballroom, latin, jive, modern sequence, old time, Scottish and party dances for everybody from beginners to advanced dancers. Everybody can dance!

The raising of funds is made through a charity Raffle. Tickets are sold at 1euro, usually in bundles of 5, and consumable prizes were donated by the dancers.

Special thanks to the organizers John & Joyce Munns for welcoming Cudeca one more time after 10 years of unflagging commitment.

Next Dances are: March 11th, April 8th

Summer Break – no dances

October 14th – 10th Anniversary, November 11th, December 9th – Christmas Dance

Cudeca Hospice cares for over 1,300 people each year suffering from cancer or other advanced non-curable illnesses. Cudeca offers their “Special Care” to the patient and support to the family thanks to their professional team of doctors, physicians, psychologists, nurses and qualified volunteers. Since 1992, Cudeca has cared for more than 12,000 patients, coordinating from the Hospice Centre the following care programmes: Home Care Visits, In-Patient Unit, Day Care Centre and many other multi-disciplinary activities. All the support provided is completely free of charge.

Come Dancing! Valentine´s Dance in Aid of Cudeca

I CARE WITH CUDECA HOSPICE, DO YOU?

www.cudeca-eventos.org/YOCUIDO