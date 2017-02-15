CARNIVAL AT FINCA SAN MIGUEL DE SALINAS

Finca San Miguel de Salinas is having a Carnival party on Saturday, 25th of February from 13:00 – 17:00. All are welcome!

There will be food, drinks and homemade cakes, as well as music and a raffle by Angela Richards. It’s Carnival, so if you like, you can come fancy dressed. You will entered into a competition to win a prize for the nicest fancy dressed person.

Finca San Miguel de Salinas is an animal sanctuary with 8 horses, 3 ponies, 6 goats, 4 pigs, chickens, 4 geese, 2 dogs and cats. It is supported by Happy Animales Spanien whose founder is Mona Nowak.

If you would like to come and join us you can bring, apples, carrots, tomatoes, dog and cat biscuits, dog food (big tins from Aldi) or cat food. Alternatively, a small donation would be very welcome as every euro counts.

Last week Mona Nowak rescued 3 feral cats from poisoning. They were neutered and came to the Finca where they have a nice life in the campo.

It’s also possible to become a food sponsor for € 5,00 to € 10,00 or more per month.

For more information about Finca San Miguel de Salinas you can become a member of their Facebook Group at www.facebook.com/fincasanmigueldesalinas or contact Mona or Sol on 616792355 or by sending an email to nicosolm@hotmail.com

The animals and volunteers are looking forwards to seeing you!!!