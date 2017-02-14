CARP R US ANGLING NEWS

This weeks match was moved from the River Segura in Murcia town centre to the Embalse de Argos because of the state of the banks after the recent bad weather. The day started cool but by midday the sun was out and the conditions were very good.

Mark Foden was the clear winner with 27.70kg using method feeder and corn, Dave Hoare was second with 10.60kg, Graham Ledley third with 7.12kg and Tom Marshall fourth with 7.06kg. This was the final match of the winter series and the two leading anglers were separated by a single point going into the match. Tom Marshall’s fourth place saw him clinch victory in the series from Steve Fell.

Further information about the club can be found on its website www.carp-r-us.weebly.com or on our Facebook page Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca.

The club is currently looking for new members and anyone interested can contact us through the Facebook page, the website or calling the club secretary, Steve Fell, on 634379081.

The picture attached is of this weeks venue, the Embalse de Argos.