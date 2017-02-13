PADDYS POINT GOLF SOCIETY

For our President’s Day we travelled to La Finca, our first visit for a while. We had a good turnout of 40 members and guests but, alas, the high winds on the day made scoring very difficult for most of us.

Despite this we had a great day and an even better evening back at the pub where we enjoyed a superb three course meal courtesy of our President Rory. Thank you Rory, Hazel and staff for all your hard work and generosity. Thanks also to Costa Calida Golf for arranging our outing.

NEAREST THE PRESIDENT’S DRIVE – John Aird.

NTP holes 3 & 6 No winner, hole 13 Ken Dunne, hole 16 Terry Fitzgerald.

LONGEST DRIVE hole 11 John McGettighan, hole 18 Myra Coull. The 2’s pot was shared by Derek Burgess, Ken Dunne and Terry Fitzgerald. BEST GUEST with 31pts Gerry McGhee.

3rd place Joey McAvoy 29pts, 2nd Derek Burgess 29pts c/b, Winner – Myra Coull 30pts.

Our next outing is to El VALLE on 8th March and our Captain’s Day is on 12th April at Mar Menor.

Photo shows our President Rory Lee presenting the trophy to the winner, our Captain, Myra Coull.