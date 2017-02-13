ORBA WARBLERS GOLF SOCIETY – WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 8TH., – VILLAITANA LEVANTE – STABLEFORD

Despite 44kms gusting winds, 37 brave Orba Warblers turned up at Levante and ventured onto the course. Obviously though the wind did little to deter the following winners – in Division 1, John Daniels (Hcap.17.7) came 1st. with 36 points, followed closely in 2nd. place by Steve Harrison ( Hcap.17 ) also with 36 points – losing just on count back. In 3rd. place, Fred Cooley ( 11.4 ) came home with an impressive 35 points.

In Division 2, David Edwards ( Hcap.26.9 ) stormed into 1st. place with 38pts., with Paddy Kenmore ( Hcap. 21.7 ) in 2nd, with 33pts. and Stafford Pemberton ( Hcap. 22.4 ) in 3rd. with 33pts.

There were 2 two’s – on Hole 3 – Peter Gibson and Hole 7 -Clive Kay and 2 Closest to Pins on Hole 3 – David Knight and Hole 12 – Barbara Pollitt. Football card went to Robin Wheatley choosing Bristol.

Lastly, congratulations to Glynn Braidley for his ‘ Eagle ’ on Hole 11.

Next week, February 22nd., we meet at La Sella for a Stableford competition. First tee is 08:40 so please arrive by 07.55 for registration.

Guests are welcome subject to available space and current handicap certification To book, please contact Michael at mjt@stylepms.com or phone 639242896.