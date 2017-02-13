MONTE COACH PEREZ PROMOTION BID HOTS UP IN FIRST SEASON IN CHARGE

By Andrew Atkinson

CD Montesinos narrowed the gap to just three points of Segunda Regional Grupo 16 leaders CD Benijofar – with an impressive 3-0 away win at RP Orihuela – under new coach Carlos Perez, with goals from Carlos Ventura, Manu and Joao.

The title race remains wide open going into the latter stages of the 2016-17 campaign – with a host of teams hoping to achieve promotion – with only six points between CD Benijofar and sixth placed Atl. Orihuela.

Long-time leaders CD Murada (2nd), Callosa Deportivo B (3rd), CD Montesinos (4th) and CFP Orihuela (5th) are all vying to lift the title.

CD Benijofar gained a narrow 1-0 away win against ninth placed FB Redovan B; Callosa Deportivo B hit four goals against Deportivo Orihuela in a comfortable 4-0 win; CFP Orihuela cruised into a 5-1 away victory at bottom club Todo Deporte, and Grupo Caliche gained a 2-1 away win at Sporting Orihuela.

Los Montesinos, Alicante based outfit CD Montesinos host FB Redovan B on Sunday February 19 at The Municipal Stadium, kick 4.30pm, with coach Perez looking to keep on track a promotion bid in his first season as coach.

Perez has brought in a plethora of new players this season, including strikers Auren and Vazquinho, who returned to the Vega Baja outfit after a season at Sporting Saladar, that has brought dividends.

CD Montesinos are the league’s leading goalscorers – bagging 45 goals – with one of the best defences, conceding only 19 goals. Callosa Dep. B have an impeccable defence record this term – conceding just 10 goals.

CD Murada return to action this weeked, hosting RP Orihuela; CD Benijofar host Atl. Orihuela; Grupo Caliche host Callosa Dep. B, and Dep. Orihuela host Todo Deporte.