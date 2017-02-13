MEMBERS OF T.M.G.S. FLY INTO LA MARQUESA 8/2/17

36 members and just a couple of guests flew into La Marquesa, well with the strong winds it was a job to keep your feet on the floor.

This golf course is situated in a vale between Ciudad Quesada and Rojales so you can imagine the strength of the wind there. La Marquesa afford us a 2 tee start which really helps to get everyone in quickly, so there is no 2 hour waiting for the presentation .

The golf course was presented in good condition and our members seem to enjoy playing there, they also enjoy the menu del dia in the clubhouse afterwards.

With these difficult conditions the scoring could be expected to be low and so it proved, except for a couple of exceptions in our Bronze category but no one broke par as can be seen in the results. N.T.P. competition; hole 5 O. Cederberg, hole 11 T. Norris, hole 15 S. Sonesen, hole 17 C. Marsden: Bronze category, 3rd P. Mahoney 22 pts. 2nd O. Haubner 30 pts. 1st C. Marsden 34 pts. Silver category, 3rd R. Nilsen L/H 27 PTS. 2ND M. Kennedy 29, 1st L. Jernberg 32 pts. Gold category, 3rd O. Cederberg 28 pts. 2nd B. Gillies 29 pts. 1sr B. Watson 29 pts. L/H.Photo: Silver cat winners.

