EUROGOLF FEBRUARY MEDAL

On Thursday 9th February Eurogolf played their monthly medal and the results were Cat 1 (0-16) 1st Sue Gillette 77 c/b 2nd Malcolm Foskett 77 c/b 3rd David Gregson 80 Cat 2 (17-22) 1st Bert Lawson 73 2nd Stan Low 77 c/b 3rd Pete Gartside 77 c/b Cat 3 (23-28) 1st John Holland 71 2nd Bev Fairhurst 75 3rd Colin Hobden 79 Cat 4 ( 29 +) 1st Chris Stanley 72 2nd Lauraine Walker 77 3rd Ed Silvester 73 February medal winner John Holland 71

Best front 9 Gordon Bourne 35 Best back 9 Marilyn Eckersall 36 NTPs 5th Sue Forbes 11th Cindi Green 12th in 2 Pino Perito 15th Malcolm Foskett 17th George McCallum Football draw Sue Pegg, Debbie Weedon x 2 and Mike Mitchell

TUESDAY TOFFS

On Tuesday 7th February Toffs played their normal stableford competition. The results were Cat 1 (0-15) 1st Ian Pegg 38 2nd John Barraclough 36 3rd Bill Martin33 Cat 2 (16-19) 1st David Blanchette 34 2nd Carin D Kruijs 33 3rd Dave Nicholls 31 Cat 3 (20-24) 1st Phyllis Venables 35 2nd Gordon Bourne 34 3rd Steve Sayers 33 Cat 4 (25-36) 1st Lauraine Walker 35 2nd Ed Silvester 32 3rd Norman Wood 31 Overall Toffs winner Ian Pegg 38 Best front 9 Jan Shorley 20 Best back 9 David Gregson 18 NTPs 5th Jeff Lynch 11th David Gregson 12th in 2 George McCallum 15th John Conolly 17th Sue Forbes berst guest Ray Thompson

Football draw Stan Low, David Valentine, Franco Gentili, Dave Nichols and Ian Pegg

If you would like to play with Eurogolf at La Marquesa Tuesdays and Thursdays please visit the website www.eurogolf-quesada.co.uk