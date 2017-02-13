CD EL ESPARRAGAL 0 MAZARRON FC 4

Mazarron continued their quest for an end of season play-off place with a 4-0 away win at CD El Esparragal.

The early stages of the game were scrappy with neither side able to settle down. Jimmy had a couple of half chances but missed the target on both occasions and then Miguel’s pass found Jimmy in space but his shot was saved by the Esparragal keeper.

Mazarron took the lead on 23 minutes when Dani’s free kick was only half cleared to Boudia who hit a rasping drive into the net. After 30 minutes Javi Torrano’s shot was deflected onto the cross bar and two minutes later a thunderous drive from Miguel was tipped onto the bar by the home keeper and out for a corner.

Mazarron’s constant pressure paid off two minutes before the interval when Javi Torrano’s excellent cross was headed home by Raso.

Esparragal came out in the second half determined to attack and the Mazarron defence came under severe pressure with the back four of Raul Torrano, Juan Andreo, Raso and Marcos standing up to everything the home team could throw at them. When they were beaten, young Pablo in goal made a number of superb saves, mainly from long distance free kicks.

Substitute Chino made it 3-0 after 75 minutes when he controlled Miguel’s pass and cut inside before hitting a left foot shot into the back of the net. He returned the compliment three minutes later when Miguel latched onto his pass and slotted the ball just inside the far post to make the score 4-0. The score line may have been a bit harsh on Esparragal but Mazarron took their chances and defended resolutely when they had to.

Team: Pablo; Raul Torrano (Pedro); Juan Andreo; Raso; Marcos; Boudia; Dani; Javi Torrano (Chino); Cesar (Ruben) Miguel; Jimmy.

Man of the Match; Raso