VIRTUAL EDITION 654 OF THE LEADER NEWSPAPER – 13 FEBRUARY 2017

The Virtual edition 654 of the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader newspaper is now available to read here.

Featured stories include the lack of sports coaching at a Orihuela Costa school, the agreement signed between HELP Costa Blanca and the QuironSalud Hospital and the imminent move of Torrevieja’s Friday Market

In sport there was success for veteran cyclist Valverde in the Vuelta de Murcia on Saturday as well as the latest attempt by CD Torrevieja to avoid the drop in their week 26 fixture away in Novelda……..