MEDALS FOR LOCAL SWIMMERS IN XXIII SPANISH NATIONAL OPEN WINTER MASTERS CHAMPIONSHIPS.

Traditionally February is the month which hosts the Spanish Masters Open Winter Swimming Championships in a 25m pool. This year Palma Majorca was the venue and saw a record number of participants. Between Thursday 2nd February to Sunday 5th February 1,424 masters swimmers descended upon the Olympic Municipal pool, Son Hugo in Palma, Majorca for the XXII Spanish Masters Winter Championships .

One hundred and sixty six swimming clubs presented swimmers of all ages from 21 to 91yrs in forty different races. Local swimming club, Club Natacion Elche had four swimmers participate in the competition and together they won 7 medals – 5 golds, one silver and one bronze medal.

Starting on the first day of races, Beth Altabas won gold in the 400m freestyle (70+ category) to be followed the next day with a gold for Beth in the 800m and 50m freestyle events. Vicki Connolly then went on to win a bronze medal in the 800m freestyle (50+ category). The girls were then joined on Saturday by two of their male colleagues Julio Perez and Javier Sanchez. On Saturday Julio came 10th in his 50m butterfly in the 35-39yrs category and Beth won another gold in her 200m freestyle. Vicki just missed out on another bronze medal and was placed 4th in her 200m freestyle event.

On the final day of racing Javier Sanchez won silver in the 50m breaststroke event in the 30-34yrs category and once again Beth completed her medal haul with a final gold in the 100m freestyle event. Vicki was not far behind in her 100m freestyle with a 6th place and a seasonal personal best of 1:17:75. By the end of the competition with only 4 swimmers representing CN Elche the club managed to achieve 45th place out of 118 in the female competitors section and the club overall was ranked 68th of 166 clubs. A massive achievement with only 4 swimmers. Well done to all.