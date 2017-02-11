This year will be the 13th year that the Paso of Jesus in the Garden of Olives (Cofradia de Nuestro Padre Jesús en la Oración del Huerto de los Olivos) has been carried through the streets of Torrevieja during Holy Week by the International Cofradia. To carry the Paso effectively we require about 100 men, each year needing to recruit approximately 20 new members to replace those who for one reason or another are unable to take part.

This is a fantastic opportunity to participate in one of the most important events in the local Spanish cultural and religious calendar. Those of us who have carried the paso in the processions will testify to the fact that it is a unique experience and one which all of us will remember for the rest of our lives. You do not have to be super fit to take part; most of our members are retired and certainly not in the ‘first flush of youth’.

It is particularly important this year that we recruit more new members than traditionally we have had to because we are anticipating losing quite a few of our existing team. If we are unable to assemble around 100 people we will be forced to push the Paso during the processions rather than carrying it on our shoulders and that would be a great disappointment, not just to ourselves but also to the many thousands of people who line the streets to watch the processions.

If you are interested in taking part please contact David McLachan on 865 661 937 who can give you a further details and come along to our first meeting which is detailed below.

The first official meeting of the International Cofradia will be on Thursday, March 2nd. This is principally for registration of existing and new members. We will then be meeting each following Thursday, March 9th , March 16th , March 23rd, March 30 and again on April 6th when the Paso will be taken down to be parked behind the Inmaculada church in the centre of Torrevieja ready for the Easter processions during Semana Santa. The meetings will be held at the Semana Santa Museum on the outskirts of Torrevieja starting at 7:30 pm in the evening. Subscriptions for membership have been kept at €35.

If you are an existing member please make sure you come and attend the first meeting and if you have not already done so why not bring along a friend to become part of this unique group of people. If you are an existing member and are not taking part this year please can you bring your uniform along to the first meeting or contact Paul Mutter on 671 218 285.

Paul Mutter