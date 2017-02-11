HELP VEGA BAJA SIGN CONVENIO WITH QUIRÓNSALUD HOSPITAL, TORREVIEJA

The President of HELP Vega Baja Michele Masson and D. Francisco Fiestras Pérez, Managing Director of Quirónsalud, Torrevieja signed a collaboration agreement which will provide members of HELP Vega Baja a number of benefits including a free annual blood test, annual dental clean and a 10% discount on general and surgical health services from 1st February 2017. Members will need to simply produce their HELP Vega Baja membership card or voucher from HELP when booking their appointment.

Michele Masson said “we have been working very closely with Quirónsalud hospital recently and in particular with Samantha Biddles from the Relaciones externas internacionales who has been extremely supportive to the charity. Through the collaboration the hospital hosted a talk on Parkinsons earlier in the month and was very well supported by not only the HELP Parkinsons group but other people interested in the disease too. We anticipate holding similar talks in the future on subjects of interest to people and we are sure these will be well received too.

As we have also recently announced, we are delighted that we have been given permission by Quirónsalud to introduce a hospital visiting team there. We believe this to be a huge benefit to those people who are admitted to the international ward and our volunteers will be meeting shortly to plan the rota etc.”

Other recent successes for HELP include the offer for members of a free dental checkup and clean at Quirónsalud, a 10% reduction on private consultations at the hospital and a reduction in costs for residential care at Casa Verde,

HELP Vega Baja have on several occasions announced that they are keen to work together with other charities and organisations and Michele Masson chaired the first meeting of CARE (Communication And Resource Exchange) meetings last week which was held at Quirónsalud and attended by presidents from many local charities. Michele said “we are fortunate in this area that there are several charities with committed volunteers who work extremely hard to support people in many ways. It is therefore very important that charities communicate with each other to ensure that we are using our resources in the most efficient way possible. It is early days yet for this new group but the signs are very positive that we will be able to work together for the benefit of those people that need our help”.

If you are interested in helping any charity one of the easiest ways to start is by following their Facebook page. This helps to raise the awareness of the charity which is very important to its success. Michele added “the local press are extremely supportive to charities and we appreciate this, however, the more publicity we can receive the better and areas such as Facebook really do help. The CARE group are working towards holding a Charities Awareness Day later in the year – watch this space (and the Facebook pages too)!

For more information on HELP Vega Baja contact their San Miguel Centre on 966 723 733 or email office@helpvegabaja.com