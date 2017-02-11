FUNDRAISING WORLD CANCER DAY

The sun shined down on World Cancer Day at Zenia Boulevard and lots of people attended throughout the day, helping to raise a fantastic 1,784.16€. Thanks to Zenia Boulevard management for the generous donation of the iris plants and for letting us, yet again, take over the shopping centre for the afternoon.

Big thank you to Tony of Sunshine FM for being with us all day, Stevie Spit for comparing and singing, Rob Sweeney, David Williams and his Rod Stewart tribute, Suzy.G and Jaz, The 2 Ton Spice Girls tribute, Janelle Gaskell, Nikki.G, Kylie Burgazzi and saxophonist Stuart Sinclair, Just Ollie, Kevin Tyler and Luis Blacknight as Flashback and Totally Dance with their fantastic troop of 2-16 year old girls and boys. Lots of appointments were taken and queries answered which is always our greatest aim at these fundraisers. And thank you to all the Pink Ladies and Panthers for giving up their time to make events like these possible.