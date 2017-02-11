FATHER AND SON SPLASH THEIR WAY TO THIRD IN CATALAN CHAMPIONSHIPS.

The Supermoto race series has already started in Spain with the first round of the Catalan championships held last weekend at the spectacular Mora d’ebre circuit in Catalunya. Whilst Saturday practice was held under sunny skies, come race day the heavens opened and the best of Spain’s supermoto racers had to battle in the torrential rain and storm force winds. The track was partially flooded in places and the dirt section had to be closed due to the tricky conditions.

The Advance Moves International Removals sponsored Supermotoland team were fielding their 3 riders in the premier SM1 class with Mathew Ford – Dunn and with his brother Anthony in the SM road class. The third rider was Mat’s son Loris Ford-Dunn, who at only 15 years old was the youngest competitor in the SM2 youth class that runs in the same race as the adults.

Anthony Ford- Dunn was off to a good start by qualifying 3rd in the SM road class and in his first race he was third away but an early crash ended his day with a dislocated shoulder that side lined him for the rest of the meeting. His recovery is progressing well and he hopes to be fit for the first round of the European championships in Italy at the end of March.

Undeterred by Anthony’s injury, Loris and Mat lined up for their two races in one of those rare moments where father and son are in the same race. The tricky conditions made for a tough race but both riders held their nerve and finished strongly with Mat 5th in SM1 and Loris 3rd in SM2. The next race saw the track starting to dry a little but with the vicious gale force winds proving even more of a problem. This time Mat ran with the leaders and finished in 3rd to give him 3rd place overall in SM1, and Loris finished 3rd again in SM2 to put him 3rd overall as well. With both riders on the podium it was a great day for the Advance Moves International Removals sponsored Supermotoland.com race team and they now continue their training and preparations for the 2nd round of the Catalan championship on the 12th march , followed closely by the first rounds of the Spanish and European Supermoto championships.