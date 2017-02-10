MONTE REMAIN IN TITLE RACE

By Andrew Atkinson

CD Benijofar failed to capitalise on leap-frogging leaders CD Murada in the Segunda Regional Grupo 16 – with a surpise 4-2 home defeat against seventh place RP Orihuela.

With CD Murada and fourth placed CD Montesinos having no fixtures, third placed Callosa Deportivo B also faltered in the race for promotion, taking a share of the points in a 2-2 draw away at CFP Orihuela.

The league table sees just four points separate top and sixth placed Atletico Orihuela – giving a plethora of teams a chance of winning the title.

With CD Murada having another blank weekend this week the chasing pack will be looking to reduce their lead at the top. CD Benijofar travel to lowly FB Redovan B with CD Montesinos away at RP Orihuela on February 12, with Montesinos without Brazilian striker Vazquinho who is serving a ban.

Callosa Deportivo B host third bottom Deportivo Orihuela – while CFP Orihuela will be looking to pile on more misery to bottom club Todo Deporte, who have just one