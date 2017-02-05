TOUR DE VALENCIA GETS GOING ON THE COSTA

Orihuela Costa was the venue chosen for the start of the 1st stage of the Tour de Valencia last Wednesday when the mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, cut the tape that got the team time trial underway.

The mayor said that the choice of Orihuela Costa for the first stage “is a great opportunity to firmly establish Orihuela on the sport map with this great event that provides top level cycling from start to finish.”

The mayor was joined by the councillor for Sports, Tourism and Pedanías, Dámaso Aparicio, Sofía Álvarez and Víctor Valverde as well as the organiser Angel Casado, and the provincial deputy of Sports, Pascual Diaz.