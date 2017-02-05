TORREVIEJA CULTURAL PROGRAMME RELEASED

Councillor Domingo Pérez, released the cultural programme for the first quarter of the year last week which he described as “Rich in humour and music.”

He highlighted the theatrical performances “Ligeros de Equipaje,” the musical “Tao The Samurai of the drum,” as well as exhibitions, conferences and activities for children.

The programme would normally be available to download from the website www.torreviejacultural.com but it currently seems too be out of order. There is an alternative however, at www.torrevieja.com/eng/torrevieja-whats-on/index.1.html