STUDIO32 MAKES RECORD CHARITY DONATION

Studio32 are delighted to announce that their recent production of “A Christmas Carol” raised over 3,500 euros for local charities. Studio32’s chairman Philip Wilson is pictured at San Fulgencio Town Hall presenting a cheque for 2,210 euros to Benjamin Villena Rodriguez, President of the San Fulgencio Alzheimer’s Society. Benjamin thanked Studio32 for their continued support of the charity, which provides help in the community to families and individuals dealing with Alzheimer’s.

Philip explains the group’s history: “Studio32 was set up four years ago to bring high quality full-scale musical theatre to the Costa Blanca, and through doing so enable us to support local charities.

Everyone in the company worked extremely hard to make this show a great success and I’m very proud of them all. As a result, in the last year we’ve raised over 7,500 euros, and we will continue to support AFA San Fulgencio and local good causes in the coming year.”

So what’s next for this talented theatre company? They have just announced their summer show, “Mack and Mabel”, a wonderful mix of romance, slapstick comedy, great song and dance numbers – and all based on a true story set in the time of silent movies.

Tickets go on sale in March so book early to avoid disappointment. If you fancy getting involved the company are always keen to recruit more members, and not just on stage performing – they are currently seeking to expand their backstage and technical crew so why not get in touch to find out more.

Full details are on their website, www.studiothirtytwo.org .