SOHA HOLDS ITS AGM WITH OVER 100 MEMBERS

Save Our Homes in Axarquia held its Annual General Meeting on Saturday 26th January at La Vinuela. More than 100 members attended, mostly ex-patriate residents of Axarquia.

The President, Phil Smalley said that this year’s principal achievement had been to bring about the amendment to Article 185.2 of the LOUA (Andalusia’s Planning Law). This change now permits home owners on parcelled land to apply for the designation of AFO (Asimilado Fuera de Ordinación), to avoid the threat of demolition of their home.

He informed the meeting that SOHA will write directly to Jose Fiscal, Planning Officer to seek an urgent meeting to decide how the Junta is going to solve the problem of licences legally granted by local authorities, but later annulled by tribunals.

The Mayor of Alcaucin, and SOHA’s Spokesman Mario Blancke welcomed the support and confidence of the members at the AGM. He explained the details of the amendment to the LOUA, calling it “a triumph for everyone”. He went on to say that there was still a lot to be done, but that SOHA now commands respect in the Andalusian Parliament and the National Congress.

The meeting was attended by Irene Rivera, Malaga’s Deputy in the National Congress.

Irene emphasised that SOHA’s efforts were “for justice”, not only for ex-patriates, but also for a large number of Spanish who are facing the same problems.

SOHA was founded in 2008. SOHA is a non-profit making association of mostly foreign residents, whose aim is to uphold the rights of residents of Axarquia, according to Article 8 of the European Convention of Human Rights, and to help those who bought their homes in good faith to protect their homes through legal action, and keep their legal title to their homes.