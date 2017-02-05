RESIDENTS SLAM INCONSIDERATE BUILDER

The Association “San Miguel Arcángel” has asked the council to instruct the builder at the new residential site “Mirador de San Miguel” to be more considerate to local residents.

Currently the Constructor is dumping building waste, earth and rubble just about anywhere he wishes, creating a great deal of concern to the current occupants.

They say that the builder is showing no concern as he dumps the waste adjacent to occupied properties and that their representations to the council seem to be falling on deaf ears.

The Neighbourhood Association requires that the municipal council complies immediately with their request and starts to defend the interest of the residents. They say that the disdain, abuse and abandonment in which the residents of our housing estates are forced to live is not the best way of promoting the municipality which has tourism as one of it’s main economic engines.