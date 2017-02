Work is now underway on repairs and improvements to the PASEO DE LA MATA which was destroyed by the heavy rains in December. According to the Councillor for beaches, Javier Manzanares, the works will be completed before the summer.

In outlining the project the councillor said that he was delighted with the speed at which the work was progressing. He said that the new walkway would be a great enhancement to the La Mata seafront.