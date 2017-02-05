Despite the windy conditions experienced by some on Sunday organisers say that the Medieval Market in Orihuela attended by thousands of visitors over the weekend proved to be more popular than ever.

Saturday was especially busy with visitors arriving from all over the province. Reasonable temperatures contributed to the many historical activities that were enacted throughout the three day event making it one of the most unique experiences which appears not to be hosted by Orihuela or an annual basis.

Visitors were able to visit about 250 stalls spread throughout the historic city centre, immersing one and all in a medieval atmosphere.