The new fencing around the municipal sports facility was completed last week at a cost of 120,000 euro.

As well as a new perimeter fence the project also separated the different sports activities and fitted a new floor of the futsal court.

Given the deterioration of the fencing caused by a lack of maintenance over more than 20 years the present council obtained a subsidy from the Provincial Diputación. As such the fence was erected at no cost to San Fulgencio taxpayers.