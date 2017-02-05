On Sunday 29 January, Campoverde Church was blessed with a concert of MUSIC IN A QUIET PLACE, arranged by Christine Eames, singing by Chorale Choir and trombone solo by Andrew Briant.

The church was packed with music lovers who were treated to a wonderful selection of singing and music, with a short period of Quiet in the middle for thought and contemplation.

We look forward to many more musical events in Campoverde Church during 2017.

These will be publicised on the church facebook page: www.facebook.com/campoverdechurch.

Further details from Maggie Dew on maggieruthdew@hotmail.com