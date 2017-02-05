FIREFIGHTERS EXTINGUISH CARREFOUR FIRE

The rapid intervention of firefighters at Carrefour in Torrevieja last week prevented a blaze from spreading beyond the entrance area and into the store itself with the very satisfactory result that many shoppers inside the town’s largest retailer were not even aware that there was a problem.

The fire occurred just before 1pm to the large electrical signboard that adorns the store entrance, while hundreds of people were shopping inside.

The flames threatened to spread to the large gardening marquee directly outside, with the peril associated to toxic fumes, caused as a result of burning plastic and resins.

Fortunately the fire brigade were quickly on hand and were able to extinguish, what was thought to be an electrical fire. The bomberas were supported by the Policia Local who confirmed that the flames were doused prior to any need to evacuate the building.