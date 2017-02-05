FIAT 124 SPIDER NAMED BEST CONVERTIBLE

The Fiat 124 Spider has been named Best Convertible by contracthireandleasing.com in their annual Car of the Year Awards.

A panel of judges, comprising of road testers and writers, honoured the roadster for its combination of good looks, engaging driving dynamics and comfort.

Announcing the award, Mike Best, head of sales at contracthireandleasing.com, said: “The Fiat 124 Spider is easy on the eye, effortless to drive and perfect for cruising in comfort – bringing classic looks and the laid-back sensibilities of the Mediterranean to UK shores.

“The Fiat 124 Spider has a unique character of its own and is a worthy winner.”

Sebastiano Fedrigo, country manager at Fiat and Abarth, said: “The new Fiat 124 Spider brings iconic Italian design, heritage and performance to a new generation. This award is testament that its combination of driving dynamics, technology and safety delivers the ultimate Italian roadster experience.”

The Fiat 124 Spider is available from £20,995 OTR, for a CLASSICA 1.4 MultiAir Turbo 140hp. For more information please visit www.fiat.co.uk.