COUNCILLOR DEMANDS EXPLANATIONS FOR SCHOOL HOLDUP

The Councillor of Education Department and urbanism, Begoña Cuartero, denounced on Friday the stoppage of the building works at the CEIP Orihuela Costa Junior School. She said that construction had not been restarted following the Christmas break despite the regular progress meetings.

The new brick facility is being built to replace the portable cabin accommodation that children have been using in the area for over 14 years.

The Councillor for education spoke to the regional administration who are funding the project urging them to explain to parents why there are delays.

She has asked the Territorial Director of education, Tudi Torro, for an urgent meeting with the builder. She wants the meeting to take place on site so that a full explanation can be given.

However, the Territorial Director, through the Chief Architect, has since confirmed to the councillor that there are problems, although he failed to expand on them at the time.