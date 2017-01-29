SWEET REVENGE FOR DAYA

Daya Nueva 4 v. Elche Sporting A 0

Elche started at a furious pace forcing Daya to defend desperately at times. The high swirling wind was not helping the home side either as it was blowing straight in to them. For all Elche’s possession in the first ten minutes they created only one chance that was blasted over the bar.

Daya themselves wasted a great chance on twelve minutes when the Elche keeper punched a shot into the air only for a Daya player to head the ball over the bar when just a little nod into a gaping net was required !

The home side were coming more into the game now but the visitors still carried the greater threat. Daya had another good chance on twenty minutes when a well taken free kick found an unmarked forward but he shot tamely at the keeper. With twenty five minutes on the clock the visitors mounted a sustained attack on the Daya goal. Numerous long throws and corners saw the ball pinging about in the penalty area but somehow Daya survived.

Then on thirty five minutes Daya took the lead when Rocamora’s free kick eluded the keeper, hit the post and went in. The goal was certainly against the run of play and the visitors were soon camped back in the Daya half but it was just the one goal to the home side at the break.

The visitors were into their stride much quicker at the start of the second period. Daya did have the advantage now of the wind behind them and a shot on fifty five minutes whistled just over the Elche bar.

On sixty minutes the visitors were down to ten men following a second yellow card. From the free kick Daya won a corner, the ball was delivered at pace and met by Frankie whose thumping header put Daya 2-0 up.

On sixty five minutes it was 3-0 when a great cross field pass was met by Cuco at the far post and he made no mistake from close range. So game over for the visitors now as Daya went in search of further goals.

The fourth goal came with just minutes of the game left. Number twenty two, Marro, who had only been on a few minutes collected a nice pass out of defence, took the ball forward and hit a good shot well out of the keeper’s reach to wrap up a great second half for Daya. So final score 4-0 which was a great result and gave Daya a lot of satisfaction given the 6-0 loss suffered at Elche’s place.

Man of the match was Jaime in goal, Elche do not give out clean sheets easily.

Daya Dave

Team Sponsor : Segurlab