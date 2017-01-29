Orihuela Costa Resort, La Zenia, Saturday January 28th., 2017.

“House Full” signs are synonymous with Melody Makers International, with both the afternoon and evening performances this day, again going to prove the truth of this adage.

Under the baton of conductor Nigel Hopkins, over 1200 people enjoyed the very best tunes and songs, from the pen of Andrew Lloyd Webber. Some of the songs were well known to Saturday’s audience, some perhaps new, but all beautifully sung by members of Melody Makers International, with the help of talented musicians on keyboard, woodwind and percussion.

Songs from Aspects of Love, Jesus Christ Superstar, Phantom of the Opera and Evita during the first half of this excellent show, had the house singing, along with many a tapping foot!

Masquerade from Phantom of the Opera was a delight, along with the evocative “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” sung with great feeling by Jane Atkinson. Mention should be made of Matthew Hopkins striding across the stage as “The Phantom”, very formidable. What a splendid voice Matthew has. As in previous years, many of the songs and tunes have been arranged by Nigel Hopkins.

Eric Berg, referred to by conductor Nigel, as the companies “Wild Card”, took to the stage with “King Herod’s Song”, from Jesus Christ Superstar, and did not disappoint.

The talented Verity Hall and Rebecca Holt, youngest members of Melody Makers, enthralled the audience with “Pie Jesu” from Requiem, bringing the first half to a close.

During the second half of the show, songs from Whistle Down The Wind, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Sunset Boulevard and would you believe, the Barcelona Olympic Theme, again penned by Andrew Lloyd Webber “Amigos Para Siempre” What a talent that man has. The finale was a medley of great songs from Phantom of the Opera, to which the audience gave a well deserved standing ovation.

This concert by Melody Makers International was supporting the charity Reach Out, that helps the homeless and needy. A great concert for a tremendous charity. Andrew Lloyd Webber would have been well pleased.

Details of future concerts can be found by visiting the web site: www.costablancachoirs.es

Robert W Barnes.