EUROGOLF WALTZ

On Thursday 26th January Eurogolf played an Australia Day Waltz where the format is on the 1st hole you need 1 score, 2nd hole 2 scores and 3rd hole 3 scores to count and so forth.

In 3rd place the team of Ian Pegg, Gary Grierson, Colin Hobden and Ray Porter 75 2nd Fred Reeve David Valentine Lauraine Walker and Jean Goodwin 80 1st Arty Crammon, Steve Sayers, Bev Fairhurst and Gina Ashworth 86 NTPs 5th Clive Horne 11th George McCallum 12th in 2 Bill Martin 15th George McCallum 17th David Valentine. Football draw Bev Fairhurst George McCallum Bev Evans Susie Crammon and Steve Sayers

TUESDAY TOFFS

On Tuesday 24th January Toffs played their normal stableford competition. The results were Cat 1 (0-14) 1st Pete Gartside 32 2nd Robin Richards 31 3rd Arty Crammon 30 Cat 2 (15-19) 1st John Kirkwood 32 2nd Tony Stanley 32 3rd Gary Grierson 30 Cat 3 (20-24) 1st Geoff Evans 30 c/b 2nd Debbie Weedon 30 3rd Colin Hobden 29 Cat 4 (25-36) 1st Lauraine Walker 30 2nd Chris Stanley 29 3rd Ed Silvester 29 Overall Toffs winner John Kirkwood

Best front 9 David Blanchette 18 Best back 9 Alan Venables 18 NTPs 5th Tony Forbes 11th Robin Richards 12th in 2 Glo Manning 15h John Barraclough 17th Jeff Lynch Football draw Sharon Smith Robin Richards Sharon Horne Dave Nichols and Pamela Davidson

If you would like to play with Eurogolf at La Marquesa Tuesdays and Thursdays please visit the website www.eurogolf-quesada.co.uk