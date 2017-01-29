By Andrew Atkinson

CD Murada returned to the top of the Segunda Regional Group 16 following a 1-1 draw against title chasing rivals CD Montesinos on Saturday – in a game that saw Montesinos’ Brazilian star striker Vazquinho sent off.

CD Murada – who had dropped into second place – regained top spot from CD Benijofar, with just one point separating the teams, on 27 points. CD Montesinos remain in the championship race with 23 points. FB Redovan B defeated Grupo Caliche 4-1 in the only other Saturday fixture.

CD Montesinos were thwarted, having hit the woodwork on three occasions, as they took a share of the spoils in a well earned draw at CD Murada, with Vazquinho seeing red in the 89th minute.

Vazquinho, who returned to CD Montesinos following a season at Sporting Saladar, is set to serve a suspension, which will be a blow to the Los Montesinos outfit as they push for promotion.

CD Benijofar have the chance to return to the top of the table with a game against RP Orihuela at the weekend, with CD Murada and CD Montesinos having no league fixtures, in the wake of the fixture re-scheduling, after three teams dropped out of the league.

CD Montesinos will be keeping a close eye on fourth placed Callosa Deportivo B’s away fixture against fifth placed CFP Orihuela on February 5 – where a point will see them take third spot from Montesinos.