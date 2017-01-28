RBL IN GRAN ALACANT AND LA MARINA

The Gran Alacant and La Marina Branch of the Royal British Legion have a new venue for their monthly meetings.

They will now be meeting at The London Bar in Gran Alacant.

This is part of the Monte y Mar Restaurant, Pool, and Bowling complex, situated behind Dialprix Supermarket in Avenida Luxemburgo, just off the N332 slip road to the Urbanisations.

The Branch, which has an enviable record in raising money for the Poppy Appeal, meets on the first Monday of the month at 6pm.

Their next meeting will be on February 6th, and they are actively seeking new members.

Remember that you do NOT have to be ex-services to join the Royal British Legion

For more information contact Robin on 966 695 423 or Brian on 639 917 971 or e-mail granalacant.secretary@gmail.com