NEW MINISTER LICENSED AT LA SIESTA EVANGELICAL CHURCH, TORREVIEJA

Last Saturday Mrs. Jeanie Cooper was licensed to work alongside Pastor Keith Brown at La Siesta Evangelical church by Pastor Abraham Garcia the Minister of the I.E.E. church in Cartagena and President of The Presbytery of Lavente. Pastor Abraham was assisted by Pastor Keith Brown of La Siesta Evangelical church.

The service took place in front of many church members including the choir which is now led by Jeanie’s husband Geoff Cooper who has accepted the role of Choir master after a long advertising campaign in our local newspapers.

Jeanie will now be able to work alongside Keith as joint Minister, taking services in La Siesta Church including Holy Communion, Baptisms, Wedding Blessings and Funerals services.

We wish Jeanie well in her new Ministry.