MONOGAMY, MARITAL FIDELITY AND SEXUAL ABSTINENCE ARE THE WEAPONS TO FIGHT AIDS

The singer and political activist Bob Geldof (pictured), at a meeting of the British Labour Party, praised for AIDS policy stating that “monogamy, fidelity in marriage and abstinence are the most effective weapons to combat AIDS – rather, to ensure that the disease does not progress – “.

Interestingly his position is not based on religious values, but on the finding that where this policy is not applied, AIDS continues to grow.

When the 30th anniversary of the discovery of the causes of AIDS infection, the UN drafted a statement insisting that the means used to this day, have failed miserably. Official data on the disease are staggering: about 33 million people have died over the last three decades, and every day the virus spreads to more than 7,000 people worldwide. To cope with AIDS were employed last year, more than 16,000 million dollars in economic aid to combat this social evil.

Moreover, Republican Congressman Chris Smith, provided indisputable evidence of the triumph that has gotten AIDS prevention in African countries when seated on abstinence and fidelity. From the House of Representatives, Smith drew a bill to revive the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS.

The Department of State and the Department of Health and Human Services of the United States accepts the infallible measure of abstinence and fidelity in these programs, Smith noted that both attitudes have been an important factor in tackling the spread of AIDS virus in Uganda, Kenya and Zimbabwe. According to the journal “Science”, the reduction of AIDS among Zimbabwean men between 17 and 29 years was 23%. Among women aged 15-24 years it was 49%.%.

A U.S. Senate committee agree to increase the budget for programs against AIDS virus in Africa. Perhaps the largest effort was awarded to the President of Uganda, who managed to modify people’s sexual behaviour to prevent the danger of AIDS.

The Spanish writer Julián Marías understood that “the main cause of this disease is the lack of sex life standards, standards that have always existed and through which men have behaved human and made possible what is called civilization .”

Clemente Ferrer, Independent Forum of Opinion, http://indeforum.wordpress.com/