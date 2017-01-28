JOHN RETAINS HIS FORM TO WIN THE STABLEFORD COMPETITION

On Friday 27th January Montgo Golf Society played a stableford competition at Oliva Nova, kindly sponsored by Denise Cooper. After the heavy rains of the past few weeks it was a pleasure to eventually see the sun again, and an immense amount of credit must be given to the ground staff for making the course playable.

Despite their efforts however the course was very wet in places and, with no run on the ball, scoring was extremely difficult. Being a tea-totaller our sponsor today decided to make it a no booze prize giving, and instead presented all the winners with lovely handmade plaques to commemorate their achievements.

In first place, continuing his fine start to the season, was John Snelling with a creditable 35 points off 10.8. With the CBA coming in at minus two John also enjoyed the only handicap cut of the day, edging him closer to single figures. He should consider however himself lucky we had a magnanimous sponsor as most of the members were baying for him to be disqualified for turning up late on the tee! In second place was Stella Fox with an equally impressive 34 points off 18.3, and third was George Braddick with 32 points off 13.8.

There were four nearest the pins on offer. Sue Burman took the prize for the 16th and Michel Grin the 18th, whilst John Day capped a good day by taking both the 3rd and the 5th, also scoring the only two on the day. Finally Denise also gave a special prize of a golf lesson with Paul Tolley to celebrate her birthday, and his went to Penny Barden.

Our next event is on the 10th February, when we will be playing a medal competition at Oliva Nova sponsored by Brian and Penny Barden. Guests are welcome, subject to availability and a current handicap certificate, and should register by visiting the website at www.montgogolfsociety.net and completing an online booking form.