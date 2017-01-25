UD LOS GARRES 0 MAZARRON FC 3

Mazarron gave one of their best performances of the season so far with an excellent 3-0 away victory at UD Los Garres.

Against a team with the best defensive record in the league, Mazarron took control of the game early on and dominated the first half. Jimmy had a shot saved in the second minute and new signing Miguel was wide of the target with an effort two minutes later. However, Mazarron were indebted to central defender Raso who made a great intervention in the twelfth minute to break up a dangerous Los Garres attack.

A poor back pass by Andreo almost let the home team in after 17 minutes but Marcos was on hand to head the ball for a corner. Andreo made amends five minutes later with a great tackle in midfield and his pass found Miguel on the edge of the penalty area. The ball was played out wide to Raul on the right and his cross to the far post was controlled by Jimmy who hit as fierce drive into the roof of the net to give Mazarron the lead.

Raul then hit a stunning shot from all of 35 yards which cannoned off the cross bar with the Los Garres keeper well and truly beaten but it was 2-0 to the visitors on 26 minutes. Javi Torrano’s through ball found Dani just inside the penalty area and he ran on to find the net with a delightful chip over the keeper’s head.

Young Pablo in the Mazarron goal then had to make a fine save to keep Los Garres out but the interval came with Mazarron deserving their two goal advantage.

Miguel had been the subject of some strong challenges by the uncompromising Los Garres defenders and he was replaced by Chino at half time. Los Garres began the second half like a house on fire and Mazarron had to defend heroically to preserve their lead. After 58 minutes Raso again intervened with a tremendous block when it seemed certain that the home team would score. A minute later Los Garres rattled the post following a right wing corner.

However, Mazarron weathered the storm and looked dangerous on the break. Jimmy was causing problems down the left hand side and his cross was just missed by Chino running in at the far post. Chino made no mistake after 65 minutes though when he drove in a trademark free kick from the edge of the penalty area to give Mazarron a three goal cushion.

Raul hit the post for the second time after 77 minutes when he broke clear on the right but Los Garres should have pulled a goal back a minute later when a corner was headed wide. The home continued to pile on the pressure in the closing stages and Pablo had to make a couple of excellent saves to keep a clean sheet for the visitors.

The win moves Mazarron up to eighth in the league table, their highest of the season and they are now just one point away from a play-off position,

Team: Pablo; Raul Torrano (Pedro); Raso; Juan Andreo; Marcos; Andreo; Dani; Jimmy; Javi Torrano (Steven); Miguel (Chino); Raul (Jose).

Man of the Match: Jimmy