SENSATIONAL ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER AND MMI CHOIR

The sensational music of Andrew Lloyd Webber will be performed by the Melody Makers International Choir under the baton of the talented Nigel Hopkins. Two concerts will be performed at the Orihuela Costa Resort on Saturday 28th January and they will celebrate the glorious music of one of the United Kingdom’s most talented composers of hit musicals. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s music has made the transition from the stage to hit numbers, many songs reaching number one in the charts,

Melody Makers International Choir will sing a wide range of well loved Andrew Lloyd Webber songs ranging from Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat, Aspects of Love and Phantom of the Opera. The choir has some excellent soloist singers including the amazing voices of Rebecca Holt and Verity Hall, two young singers who are assured of professional success. Both of these young ladies have been trained by Nigel Hopkins and are already making names for themselves on the local music scene. Audiences will be treated to some excellent solo performances, not only from Verity and Rebecca but from other very talented members of the choir.

An Evening With Andrew Lloyd Webber promises to be a concert not to be missed for anyone who loves good music. The two fabulous concerts will take place on Saturday 28th January 2017 at 2pm and 8pm at the Orihuela Costa Resort Hotel, La Zenia. Tickets are available from La Ponderosa Gift Shop, La Zenia, the Card Place Punta Prima or Benimar or from any member of the choir. These tickets are selling fast, so make sure you do not miss an evening of fine music.