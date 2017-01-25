CD DOLORES 0 PINOSO CF 1

By ANDREW ATKINSON

CD Dolores suffered a 1-0 home defeat against Pinoso CF in Group VIII of the 1st Valencia Regional League – but ambitions remain high for the Alicante based club.

“Despite the defeat there’s still a lot of football left to play. There’s plenty more twists and turns to come. We have the power in our boots – we’re still competing – still in the fight,” said a spokesman from the club.

Pinoso CF netted the only goal of the game on 24 minutes in a fixture that saw CD Dolores debutants Adrian Ortiz and Agustin shine.

Squad:

CD Dolores: Pepe, Adri, Aaron, Lucas, Borja, Miliki, Mel, Ivo, Juanfran, Joselu, Moha, Canals, Abel, Agustin.